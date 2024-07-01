Tokyo Disney Resort Merchandise Now Available Online at Disney Store Japan

For the first time, merchandise from the Tokyo Disney Resort is now available for purchase on the Japanese Disney Store website.

What’s Happening:

  • As of today, July 1st, merchandise offered at Tokyo Disney Resort will be available for purchase on DisneyStore.jp, the official Disney online store in Japan.
  • The previous online shopping service that was available through the Tokyo Disney Resort App has now transitioned to DisneyStore.jp.
  • However, the existing online shopping service for guests who have entered the parks will remain in place
  • Guests using this new service will be able to purchase merchandise from Tokyo Disney Resort online, without entering Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea.
  • Currently, this service is available in Japanese only and can only be shipped within Japan.
  • Additionally, the selection of merchandise available may differ from what’s available on the app.

