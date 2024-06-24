Disney Christmas To Return to Tokyo Disney Resort This Holiday Season

As part of the Halfway to the Holidays festivities today, it was announced that “Disney Christmas” is on its way back to the Tokyo Disney Resort later this year.

Celebrate a uniquely Disney-styled Christmas at Tokyo Disneyland

While Disney Parks promised more details aside from the dates of the event in today’s Halfway to the Holidays announcements, the pictures they provided shows what will likely be the return of “Disney Christmas Greeting” at Tokyo DisneySea.

Last year at Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey Mouse and his friends appeared in Christmas-themed outfits and greeted guests with Christmas music in “Disney Christmas Greeting.” Santa Claus also joined the greeting, bringing more excitement to the holidays.

Last year’s holiday events also included “Disney Christmas Stories” – a parade full of fantasy that portrays Christmas stories of Disney friends spending precious time with their loved ones. The parade featured dancers, and the floats stopped along the Parade Route. Upon opening the Christmas storybook, heartwarming stories unfold where Disney friends, dressed in Christmas-themed outfits, spend time with their dear ones.

The parade comprises seven different stories, including a story of Donald Duck dressed as Santa Claus spending a fun Christmas with his nephews and Daisy Duck, a story of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrating a special Christmas together with their friends, and more.

It can be surmised that this parade will return again this year alongside decorations throughout the resort.

At Tokyo Disneyland, Christmas-themed garlands adorned World Bazaar, where a 15-meter tall Christmas tree was also set up previously, bringing a special celebratory mood to Christmas at the Park.

Over at Tokyo DisneySea, a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree will likely return to American Waterfront, where the tree will light up after dark, bringing a festive ambience to the Park. Other locations at the Park such as Waterfront Park and Mediterranean Harbor also traditionally feature beautiful lights and decorations, and Cape Cod features its own Christmas tree including ornaments with Duffy and Friends designs.

To clarify however, this is what the resort has done in previous years, where all we know for this year is the run of the event, which will take place from November 8th, 2024 through December 25th, 2024.