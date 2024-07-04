Tokyo Disney Resort Launches Traveling “Fantasy Springs” Drone Show in Japan

The Tokyo Disney Resort has announced a new traveling drone show to commemorate the opening of Fantasy Springs.

Tokyo Disney Resort Launches Drone Show for Summer 2024

The Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed plans for a spectacular traveling drone show called “Tokyo Disney Resort Special Drone Show – Magic in the Air."

The inaugural show is slated for July 20, 2024, at the Abe River Fireworks Festival in Shizuoka City. Additional dates for other fireworks festivals in Japan this summer and beyond will be announced.

This drone show is different from the one-night-only show that commemorated the grand opening of Fantasy Springs.

“Tokyo Disney Resort Special Drone Show – Magic in the Air" is the Tokyo Disney Resort’s second traveling drone show. The first traveled to fireworks festivals last summer to honor the 40th Anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland, featuring 700 drones.

About “Tokyo Disney Resort Special Drone Show – Magic in the Air”

Duration : The 15-minute extravaganza will feature approximately 1,500 drones in simultaneous flight.

Thematic Representation : The night sky will transform into a breathtaking Disney canvas, portraying popular characters such as Mickey Mouse and showcasing scenes inspired by timeless Walt Disney Animation Studios films like Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid .

Special Features : The drone show takes it a step further with representation of Fantasy Springs; the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea Park, which opened on June 6th. Fans will relive scenes from the Frozen Kingdom, join Rapunzel in her Forest and get lost in Peter Pan's Never Land.

Intensified Magic : The upcoming drone show promises to be more mesmerizing than last year's offering, with an increased number of scenes.

: The upcoming drone show promises to be more mesmerizing than last year’s offering, with an increased number of scenes. Please note that this program might be subject to cancellation or alterations due to weather, among other factors. Further details regarding additional fireworks festivals featuring this special drone show will soon be available on the Tokyo Disney Resort's Official Website.