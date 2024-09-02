Japan Airlines and Tokyo Disney Resort Launch New Fantasy Springs Inspired Plane Livery

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Tokyo Disney Resort are partnering together to introduce an aircraft design inspired by the new Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea.

What’s Happening:

JAL is set to launch the Fantasy Springs-inspired “JAL Fantastic Journey Express” (Boeing 767-300ER), which will begin domestic flights in Japan for a limited period starting in late October.

This marks the sixth collaboration between JAL and Tokyo DisneySea since its opening in 2001.

The aircraft design evokes magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, featuring Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel and Peter Pan against backdrops inspired by locations from Fantasy Springs, such as Arendelle Castle, Rapunzel’s Tower and Captain Hook’s ship, the Jolly Roger.

Onboard, passengers will notice special designs on headrest covers and paper cups. The headrest cover designs will vary based on your class, while there are three paper cup designs for everyone.

Passengers will also receive a commemorative inflight gift and one of three boarding pass stickers.

The experience will be made even more magical as "You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!" from Peter Pan and the original song "Journey to Fantasy Springs"

Additionally, the "JAL Happy Dream Campaign 2024" campaign is currently underway, offering participants a chance to win prizes, including invitations to JAL's exclusive party events at Tokyo DisneySea.

