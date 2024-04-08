“Journey to Fantasy Springs” Theme for New Tokyo DisneySea Port Now Available to Stream

There’s less than two months to go until the official opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea, and to get us even more excited, Disney has released the official theme song for the new port, titled "Journey to Fantasy Springs."

What’s Happening:

Much like the other ports of Tokyo DisneySea, this new track serves as the theme song to the park’s eighth themed port.

The first track, titled "Journey to Fantasy Springs,” features a beautiful female vocal, while the second is an instrumental version.

The song was written by Nathan Padgett, who worked in themes of adventure, magic and fantasy – which can all be found in the three main areas of Fantasy Springs: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Neverland.

"Journey to Fantasy Springs” is available to stream now on Spotify YouTube Apple Music

About Fantasy Springs:

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land, as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

An abundance of offerings that evoke the world of the films, including attractions, restaurants, a merchandise shop, and the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, will allow guests to enjoy a wide variety of experiences.

Guests can feel as if they have stepped right into a beloved Disney Animation film, delight in seeing some of their favorite Disney friends, and be enveloped by well-known music, making their time at Tokyo DisneySea all the more immersive and enjoyable.

Fantasy Springs officially opens at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6th, 2024.

