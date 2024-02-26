New Details and Images from Fantasy Springs Revealed 100 Days Ahead of Opening at Tokyo DisneySea

We’re officially 100 days away from the June 6th grand opening of Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed more details on and some first looks within the imaginative new area.

What’s Happening:

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom , Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land , as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel .

, and , as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, . Fantasy Springs is nestled between Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast at Tokyo DisneySea. At the Fantasy Springs entryway guests will be welcomed by an archway adorned with magical springs representing Disney Animation characters such as Peter Pan, Anna, Elsa and Rapunzel. The themed port also features motifs of a variety of other beloved characters, inviting guests into this world of Disney fantasy.

An abundance of offerings that evoke the world of the films, including attractions, restaurants, a merchandise shop, and the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, will allow guests to enjoy a wide variety of experiences.

Guests can feel as if they have stepped right into a beloved Disney Animation film, delight in seeing some of their favorite Disney friends, and be enveloped by well-known music, making their time at Tokyo DisneySea all the more immersive and enjoyable.

Frozen Kingdom

Frozen Kingdom brings to life the world from the Disney Animation film Frozen . In the blissful world that unfolded after the film’s finale, guests are invited to visit the kingdom of Arendelle, enveloped in a warm and celebratory atmosphere. This is where Elsa, who had hidden her magical ability to create ice and snow, finally embraced her power as an integral part of herself and gained the freedom to wield magic effortlessly with the power of “true love.” In Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, guests board a boat and enjoy the heartwarming tale of Anna and Elsa, accompanied by the original film’s well-known songs.

. In the blissful world that unfolded after the film’s finale, guests are invited to visit the kingdom of Arendelle, enveloped in a warm and celebratory atmosphere. This is where Elsa, who had hidden her magical ability to create ice and snow, finally embraced her power as an integral part of herself and gained the freedom to wield magic effortlessly with the power of “true love.” In Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, guests board a boat and enjoy the heartwarming tale of Anna and Elsa, accompanied by the original film’s well-known songs. Additionally, guests can dine at the Royal Banquet of Arendelle restaurant, or stop by Oaken’s OK Foods, the small, cheerful eatery run by Oaken. The buildings feature rosemaling (decorative Norwegian folk art) embellishments and ice-inspired geometric designs, immersing guests in the world of Frozen.

Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey:

In Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, guests set out on a voyage by boat that leads them through the events of Frozen . Through this voyage, guests will enjoy an adventurous and heartwarming tale of two sisters with themes of true love.

. Through this voyage, guests will enjoy an adventurous and heartwarming tale of two sisters with themes of true love. Grand Pabbie, the leader of the trolls, first draws guests into the world of the film as he tells the tale of Anna and Elsa to two young trolls, bringing the sisters’ childhood memories back to life with an iridescent light through his magic.

Guests then embark on a journey through the sisters’ memories, accompanied by well-known songs from the film, including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Love Is an Open Door,” the duet sung by Anna and Hans at the top of the clock tower.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the fan-favorite “Let It Go,” sung by Elsa as she climbs North Mountain, where she creates an ice palace with her powers.

The climax of the attraction depicts Anna turning to ice in an attempt to save Elsa from Hans. In Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, guests can look forward to seeing how the events of the story play out, while delighting in a tale of adventure and true love.

Royal Banquet of Arendelle:

Royal Banquet of Arendelle is a counter-service restaurant in Arendelle Castle, seating approximately 570 guests.

Anna and Elsa opened the gates to their castle and invited people from near and far to enjoy a celebratory banquet inside the castle, which has been transformed into a dining area.

Inside the restaurant, guests will find books and artwork of beloved Frozen characters. They will also be able to gaze upon numerous paintings from the scene in the film where “For the First Time in Forever” is sung. In the great hall, guests can dine in the place of Elsa’s coronation and feel immersed in the world of Frozen.

Guests who visit this restaurant will be able to join the celebratory banquet and enjoy an offering called “Arendelle’s Royal Set.” This meal is served to guests in a basket and includes a variety of mouthwatering dishes from appetizers to dessert.

This restaurant will accept orders using Disney Mobile Order.

Oaken’s OK Foods:

Oaken’s OK Foods, run by Oaken, the owner of the cabin and sauna that appears in the film, has opened his doors to hungry visitors. Here, guests can munch on “Oaken's Yoo-Hoo Bread (Cardamom & Meat),” a variation on the cardamom rolls, a Scandinavian specialty. This fluffy, cardamom bread is filled with Scandinavian-style spiced meat and accented with lingonberry jam, making it the perfect snack to eat on the go.

Rapunzel's Forest

In Rapunzel’s Forest, guests will be transported into the world of the Disney Animation film, Tangled , where the long-haired princess Rapunzel has lived since she was a child.

, where the long-haired princess Rapunzel has lived since she was a child. Here, guests can enjoy Rapunzel's Lantern Festival, the first attraction in the Disney park around the world to bring the story of Rapunzel to life, and embark on a romantic journey aboard a boat. Along the way, guests will encounter Rapunzel and the legendary thief, Flynn Rider, and see their love blossom at the Lantern Festival.

Guests can also stop by for a meal at The Snuggly Duckling restaurant, which is inspired by the tavern frequented by the ruffians in the film.

Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival:

In this attraction, guests enjoy a romantic gondola tour that leads to the annual Lantern Festival, where they follow Rapunzel as she experiences her “best day ever” and meets Flynn Rider for the first time.

Guests will make their way towards the tower where Rapunzel lives, and will find her gazing out of her lofty

tower window, singing “When Will My Life Begin,” as Flynn Rider watches on. Rapunzel escapes from the tower and with Flynn Rider at her side, the two develop a strong bond as they visit various locations featured in the film. Rapunzel and Flynn Rider go on to sing “I See the Light,” and guests are enveloped by the glow of countless lanterns filling the night sky.

The Snuggly Duckling:

The Snuggly Duckling, a counter-service restaurant with seating for approximately 620 guests, is where Rapunzel befriends the local rough-and-tumble crowd in the film.

The restaurant is hidden behind the foliage of a massive tree that is partially growing into the building, and the iconic Snuggly Duckling sign by the entrance welcomes guests inside. The interior of the restaurant brings to life the world of the film in its rooms, recreating places from the film such as the tavern and stable. Guests can delight in gazing upon the décor, which depicts the happily-ever-after stories of the tavern’s lovable ruffians.

Guests will also be able to chow down on the “Duckling’s Dream Cheeseburger,” which includes a juicy patty and sausage sandwiched between a yellow duck-colored bun. For those with a sweet tooth, the restaurant will offer the “Sweet Ever After Dessert (Lemon and Strawberry),” which is inspired by Rapunzel’s memorable line from the film, “And we’re living happily ever after.” This dessert is served in a container shaped like a frying pan, which Rapunzel uses to protect herself in the film.

This restaurant will accept orders using Disney Mobile Order.

Peter Pan’s Never Land

Peter Pan’s Never Land invites guests to explore the world of the Disney Animation film, Peter Pan .

. In the attraction Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, guests join the Lost Kids, a group of fun-loving and adventurous children, and take part in an epic adventure through Never Land with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

Guests can also stop by for a meal at Lookout Cookout, a restaurant created by the Lost Kids.

At Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies in Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley, guests can experience riding in a buggy made by Tinker Bell.

Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure:

In this attraction, guests join Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Lost Kids on an epic adventure through Never Land to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

When Peter Pan informs guests that John has been kidnapped by Captain Hook and his pirate crew, they board a boat and set off on an adventure. Tinker Bell then sprinkles fairy dust on the boat, allowing guests to soar into the sky. During their journey, guests encounter Wendy, Michael, the mermaids, Tiger Lily and other beloved characters from the film.

During their travels, guests will discover Captain Hook’s moored ship, the Jolly Roger, and look on as a battle with the pirates ensues.

Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies:

Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies is an attraction located in Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley in Never Land where Tinker Bell lives. In this attraction, guests board a Busy Buggy, a vehicle made by Tinker Bell, and explore the fairy valley and its changing seasons.

Upon entering the attraction, everything – from flowers and mushrooms to painting utensils and pieces of nibbled cheese – will appear bigger in size, leading guests to realize that they have shrunk down to the size of a fairy and entered their world. The attraction’s boarding area is a delivery service location where guests board a Busy Buggy and help Tinker Bell deliver items throughout the fairy valley.

Guests can experience the changing seasons of Pixie Hollow as the Busy Buggies move in unpredictable directions throughout the fairy valley.

Lookout Cookout:

Lookout Cookout is a hideout created by the Lost Kids that also serves as a counter service restaurant with approximately 200 seats.

This restaurant brims with playfulness and was made from parts of a shipwreck that had washed ashore in Never Land. Inside, guests will find items that the Lost Kids use daily, such as pajamas and hammocks, giving a glimpse into the lifestyle of the Lost Kids.

On the menu are items inspired by the Lost Kids and their self-made hideout, such as Lost Kids’ Snack Box that includes chicken tenders, seaweed fritters, banana chips and shrimp chips, and a “Pixie Dust Soda (Kiwi)” that comes with a star-shaped topping that dissolves into the drink, creating a silver sparkling effect inspired by Tinker Bell’s magical pixie dust.

This restaurant will accept orders using Disney Mobile Order.

Popcorn Wagon:

At the popcorn wagon, which resembles a boat pieced together from colorful slabs of old wood, guests will be able to enjoy roast beef flavored popcorn, available for the first time at Tokyo Disney Resort. Guests can delight in this robust flavor seasoned with salt and black pepper, and aromas of roasted meat and gravy.

Merchandise

Merchandise themed to the world of Fantasy Springs, the attractions of Fantasy Springs, and Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will be available — allowing guests to enjoy the world of Fantasy Springs any time both at home and at the Parks.

Also going on sale is the “Disney Monthly Dreams” Fantasy Springs Art Collection, which will send one package a month for three months that includes panels with Fantasy Springs concept artwork, and other grand opening merchandise (“Disney Monthly Dreams” can only be shipped to addresses within Japan).

Fantasy Springs Gifts:

Fantasy Springs Gifts is a shop located on the first floor of Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel. This shop can be accessed only from Tokyo DisneySea.

Guests can experience the alluring fairy tales of the magical springs while shopping for their favorite items at Fantasy Springs Gifts, which features an interior with designs inspired by the springs and their surrounding nature and wildlife.

Springs Treasures:

Springs Treasures is a wagon-style kiosk located along the pathway leading from Arabian Coast to Fantasy Springs. This wagon offers a variety of Disney merchandise.

Disney Resort Line

From May 7th, 2024, Disney Resort Line will feature monorail trains in a special design celebrating the grand opening of Fantasy Springs.

Additionally, from May 28th, 2024, day passes in six different designs themed to the world of Fantasy Springs, and souvenir medallions in two special designs will be available.

“Fantasy Springs – A New Chapter Begins” Exhibit at Ikspiari

From June 2024, the exhibit “Fantasy Springs – A New Chapter Begins,” themed to Fantasy Springs, will open at the shopping, dining, and entertainment complex Ikspiari. The opening of Fantasy Springs marks the largest expansion of Tokyo DisneySea since its inception.

“Fantasy Springs – A New Chapter Begins” will feature displays that can only be seen at this exhibit, showcasing the emotions and stories intricately woven into a world of Disney fantasy.

Whether guests have already experienced Fantasy Springs or are planning to do so in the future, they can look forward to the “Fantasy Springs – A New Chapter Begins” exhibit.