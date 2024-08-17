New Spot Unveiled For Tokyo Disneyland’s Newest Nighttime Spectacular

Disney Parks fans can get an idea of the fun of the newest nighttime spectacular at Tokyo Disneyland, coming next month, in a new spot featuring many of the characters featured.
What’s Happening:
- A new spot for the new pyrotechnic and projection show at Tokyo Disneyland has been unveiled by the Japanese destination, giving fans a glimpse of the fun and characters that they might see in the night sky when the show debuts next month.
- This new castle projection and pyrotechnic spectacular, called "Reach for the Stars," will begin at Tokyo Disneyland on September 20th.
- Set at Cinderella Castle, the new show depicts various characters from Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios chasing their dreams and paving their way to the future, accompanied by famous Disney songs and lighting and pyro effects.
- The official website shares that fans can expect to see Carl Fredericksen from Pixar’s Up, Hiro and Baymax from Disney’s Big Hero 6, Hercules and Pegasus, Tinker Bell, WALL-E, Dumbo, and many more.
- The new show was also mentioned during the Disney Parks presentation at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where they included it and other nighttime spectaculars coming to Disney Parks around the globe.
- Coming in January 2025, Disneyland Paris will also unveil its own new nighttime spectacular with timeless songs from Disney and Pixar. This moving journey will be told through projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle and – for the first time – down Main Street.
- The big news during that portion of the panel though was the reveal that a new nighttime parade would be coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The Parade, “Disney Starlight,” will continue the nighttime spectacular legacy started by the “Main Street Electrical Parade” using the latest technology to tell new stories about the characters you love. All of this is brought to life by the magic of the Blue Fairy, in addition to beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios films Peter Pan, Encanto, Frozen, and more.
