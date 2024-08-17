New Spot Unveiled For Tokyo Disneyland’s Newest Nighttime Spectacular

Disney Parks fans can get an idea of the fun of the newest nighttime spectacular at Tokyo Disneyland, coming next month, in a new spot featuring many of the characters featured.

What’s Happening:

A new spot for the new pyrotechnic and projection show at Tokyo Disneyland has been unveiled by the Japanese destination, giving fans a glimpse of the fun and characters that they might see in the night sky when the show debuts next month.

This new castle projection and pyrotechnic spectacular, called "Reach for the Stars," will begin at Tokyo Disneyland on September 20th.

Set at Cinderella Castle, the new show depicts various characters from Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios chasing their dreams and paving their way to the future, accompanied by famous Disney songs and lighting and pyro effects.

The official website shares that fans can expect to see Carl Fredericksen from Pixar’s Up, Hiro and Baymax from Disney’s Big Hero 6, Hercules and Pegasus, Tinker Bell, WALL-E, Dumbo

The new show was also mentioned during the Disney Parks presentation at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where they included it and other nighttime spectaculars coming to Disney Parks around the globe.

