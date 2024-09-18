Photos: Tokyo Disney Resort Releases 20000 Leagues Under The Sea Anniversary Merchandise Collection

Tokyo DisneySea has released a collection of merchandise celebrating the 23rd anniversary of their 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea attraction.

As Tokyo Disney Resort is prone to do, the collection runs the gamut from tried-and-true apparel to unique collectibles.

Tokyo DisneySea’s version of the classic Disney Parks attraction is unique in that it doesn’t travel through real water, using effect in the vehicle’s portholes to simulate diving into the watery depths.

