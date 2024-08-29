“it’s a small world with Groot” Debuting at Tokyo Disneyland in January

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that “it’s a small world with Groot” will be coming to Tokyo Disneyland for a limited time only starting in January.

What's Happening:

“it’s a small world with Groot” will be coming to Tokyo Disneyland Park from January 15th through June 30th, 2025.

This will feature characters from across the Marvel it's a small world

What’s more, as demonstrated in the photos below, these depictions of the heroes fit the ride’s iconic style.

This is the first time that Marvel characters will be in an attraction at Tokyo Disney Resort.

So, don't miss seeing Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy and his other superhero friends on their vacation to earth.

In preparation for the transformation, “it’s a small world” will be closed from September 17th, 2024 through January 14th, 2025.

Tokyo Disney Resort also shared a behind the scenes video of “it’s a small world with Groot,” giving a glimpse at the talented team that makes this transformation possible.

