Video: Tokyo Disneyland Debuts New Nighttime Spectacular “Reach For The Stars”

The newest nighttime spectacular has arrived at Tokyo Disneyland, and invites guests high into the night sky as they “Reach for the Stars” with their favorite characters who take flight.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disneyland has officially debuted their newest nighttime spectacular, “Reach for the Stars,” at Cinderella Castle in the park.

The show follows beloved Disney characters (including the first appearance of the Avengers in a nighttime spectacular in Tokyo), as they reach for the stars in pursuit of their dreams.

The show is accompanied by a full soundtrack of Disney music, as well as projections, fireworks, and immersive lighting.

Fans can expect large swaths of the show to feature characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hercules, Wish, Encanto , Dumbo , Aladdin, Big Hero 6 Pixar Animation Studios’ Brave, Up, WALL-E, and more.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Pixar Animation Studios’ and more. Already mentioned, the show also marks the appearance of Marvel

Even the characters from the (as of press time) most successful animated film of all time, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 , are featured in the finale of the spectacular, which comes complete with its own musical number, reminding us all to reach for the stars.

, are featured in the finale of the spectacular, which comes complete with its own musical number, reminding us all to reach for the stars. Check out the full debut performance in our video above.