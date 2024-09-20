Photos: Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters Closing at Tokyo Disneyland With Special Merchandise Collection

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters is closing at Tokyo Disneyland next month and a celebratory merchandise collection has been released in honor of the attraction’s legacy.

The iconic shooting attraction is closing on Halloween of this year to be replaced with a Wreck-It Ralph themed attraction, which will open in 2026.

Disney is known to celebrate an attraction opening with a merchandise collection and an attraction closing with a merchandise collection, and Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters is no different.

With this closure, it will mean that Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters/Space Ranger Spin will only be open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. If you happen to be in Tokyo over the next month, be sure to fit in one last ride.

More Tokyo Disneyland News: