Photos: ‘It’s a small world” at Tokyo Disneyland Closes Ahead of Marvel Overlay

Tokyo Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” is officially closed as the children of the world make way for superheroes.

What’s Happening:

“it’s a small world” at Tokyo Disneyland is currently closed to all guests as it gets ready for its Marvel

The beloved attraction will be renamed “it’s a small world with Groot” for this new overlay.

The closure will last from now through January 14th.

Marvel characters will appear for the first time in a Tokyo Disney Resort attraction when this overlay opens.

Photos and a behind the scenes video were recently released

“it’s a small world with Groot” will be open from January 15th through June 30th, 2025.

