Photos: ‘It’s a small world” at Tokyo Disneyland Closes Ahead of Marvel Overlay

Tokyo Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” is officially closed as the children of the world make way for superheroes.
What’s Happening:
- “it’s a small world” at Tokyo Disneyland is currently closed to all guests as it gets ready for its Marvel-centric overlay.
- The beloved attraction will be renamed “it’s a small world with Groot” for this new overlay.
- The closure will last from now through January 14th.
- Marvel characters will appear for the first time in a Tokyo Disney Resort attraction when this overlay opens.
- Photos and a behind the scenes video were recently released showing how the distinct character designs for “it’s a small world” will make their way to the superheroes joining the attraction.
- “it’s a small world with Groot” will be open from January 15th through June 30th, 2025.
