Photos: Scaffolding Begins to Rise Around Tokyo Disneyland’s Former Space Mountain Attraction

On July 31st, Tokyo’s original Space Mountain ignited its engines one last time in preparation of the resort's new take on the classic attraction.

Back in 2022, Tokyo Disney Resort made one of Disney Parks’ most shocking announcements. Starting in 2024, the resort would be completely demolishing their original Space Mountain roller coaster in favor of a brand new version of the attraction set to open in 2027. Officially closing this summer, the opening day attraction, which was a clone of Disneyland’s layout, has started receiving scaffolding in preparation of the building's demolition.

This reimagining is far different than anything done to other variations of the Disney Parks staple. Back in 2005, Disneyland reopened their attraction after a nearly two-and-a-half year refurbishment, which saw the entire WED-built coaster portion of the experience replaced by Dynamic Attractions. No layout or major theme changes were made during the project. Tokyo, on the other hand, has been swiftly building the brand new, ground-up attraction behind the, now defunct, roller coaster-type ride in the dark.

The new Space Mountain will feature an entirely unique layout from Intamin. Rumored to feature several launches, guests visiting the resort will get to experience a new story, highlighting our connection to the planet and the beauty of the universe around us. Earlier this year, Disney Enterprises filed a trademark for “Space Mountain Earthrise” in Japan, potentially pointing at the reimagined coaster project’s name.

Once the original Space Mountain building has been demolished, guests visiting the park will get a brand new view of construction on the upcoming coaster. With Tokyo Disney’s recent additions being so incredibly detailed and large scale, this will absolutely be a project to watch.

Read More Tokyo Disney Resort: