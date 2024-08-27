Grand Admiral Thrawn Comes to Life in New Sideshow Collectibles Figure

Sideshow Collectibles have revealed their latest Star Wars figure, featuring the fan-favorite character Grand Admiral Thrawn.
What’s Happening:
- A new unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles gives Star Wars fans their first look at a new Grand Admiral Thrawn collectible figure.
- Thrawn, long a popular character in the Legends expanded universe of the 1990s, made his cannon debut in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, before also appearing in live-action in Ahsoka – portrayed both times by Lars Mikkelsen.
- The Grand Admiral Thrawn 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure features a striking hand-painted headsculpt, equipped with Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball system which allows fans to adjust the figure's gaze, creating more nuanced and lifelike poses.
- With over 30 points of articulation, the Thrawn figure also comes with various accessories, such as a Star Destroyer hologram miniature, a blaster pistol, and a datapad.
- The Grand Admiral Thrawn 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure is now available to pre-order.
