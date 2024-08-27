Grand Admiral Thrawn Comes to Life in New Sideshow Collectibles Figure

by |
Tags: , , ,

Sideshow Collectibles have revealed their latest Star Wars figure, featuring the fan-favorite character Grand Admiral Thrawn.

What’s Happening:

  • A new unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles gives Star Wars fans their first look at a new Grand Admiral Thrawn collectible figure.
  • Thrawn, long a popular character in the Legends expanded universe of the 1990s, made his cannon debut in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, before also appearing in live-action in Ahsoka – portrayed both times by Lars Mikkelsen.

  • The Grand Admiral Thrawn 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure features a striking hand-painted headsculpt, equipped with Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball system which allows fans to adjust the figure's gaze, creating more nuanced and lifelike poses.
  • With over 30 points of articulation, the Thrawn figure also comes with various accessories, such as a Star Destroyer hologram miniature, a blaster pistol, and a datapad.
  • The Grand Admiral Thrawn 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure is now available to pre-order.

More Star Wars News:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning