Grand Admiral Thrawn Comes to Life in New Sideshow Collectibles Figure

Sideshow Collectibles have revealed their latest Star Wars figure, featuring the fan-favorite character Grand Admiral Thrawn.

What’s Happening:

A new unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles gives Star Wars fans their first look at a new Grand Admiral Thrawn collectible figure.

fans their first look at a new Grand Admiral Thrawn collectible figure. Thrawn, long a popular character in the Legends expanded universe of the 1990s, made his cannon debut in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, before also appearing in live-action in Ahsoka – portrayed both times by Lars Mikkelsen.

The Grand Admiral Thrawn 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure

With over 30 points of articulation, the Thrawn figure also comes with various accessories, such as a Star Destroyer hologram miniature, a blaster pistol, and a datapad.

The Grand Admiral Thrawn 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure is now available to pre-order

