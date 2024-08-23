Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure From Hot Toys Now Available for Preorder

The new Star Wars figure captures the former smuggler turned rebel as he attempts to reassemble the dismantled droid after being betrayed and captured in Cloud City.

Attention Collectors:

Hot Toys has just revealed their new Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure inspired by The Empire Strikes Back.

Featuring a wool hair style in various shades, the authentically detailed figure showcases over 30 points of articulation. This includes an articulated jaw. The collectible also comes fastened with a his brown bandolier, a blaster, a bowcaster, and handcuffs.

C-3PO comes equipped with an LED light-up head, a chrome torso, an articulated right arm, an upper leg, a left forearm, a left leg, and a right foot. A net is also included to allow Chewie to carry the disassembled droid.

The figure, which retails for $430, is available to preorder from Sideshow now. It is expected to ship sometime between July and December 2025.

Check out more photos of the figure below:

