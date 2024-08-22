New “Star Wars Outlaws” Trailer Takes Us Back To Underworld With Familiar Characters and New Surprises

Earlier today at Gamescom, a new trailer was unveiled that gives players their first glimpse at the new Star Wars Outlaws open world game, full of familiar characters and new surprises.

What’s Happening:

Just days away from the official release of Star Wars Outlaws , and we get to see a new trailer for the first open world Star Wars game, before it arrives on August 30th.

, and we get to see a new trailer for the first open world game, before it arrives on August 30th. In the game, players join up-and-coming scoundrel Kay Vess, modified BX Commando ND-5, and the merqaal Nix in the first open-world Star Wars game arriving next week.

game arriving next week. The final trailer (seen above), an explosive mix of action and suspense, was introduced today at Gamescom alongside conversations with Julian Gerighty, the creative director of Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, and Humberly Gonzalez, the voice of Kay Vess, as well as over ten minutes of new gameplay.

The trailer gives us glimpses at the deliciously seedy Mos Eisley Cantina and Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, including the Hutt himself, his cronies Salacious Crumb and Bib Fortuna, and a ferocious looking rancor, and a legion of stormtroopers hot on Kay’s tail. Plus, players should prepare for run-ins with the Pyke Syndicate, Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn, and plenty of Gamorrean guard-punching action!

Star Wars Outlaws arrives on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on August 30th, 2024.