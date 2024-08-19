Star Wars Series “The Acolyte” Canceled After One Season

The Acolyte will reportedly not be returning for a second season.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Lucasfilm has decided not to renew its original series The Acolyte.
- This news comes despite the fact that the series ended with a major tease for the future.
- The show was also celebrated at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Reaction to the series was mixed and, as Deadline notes, viewership fell off after the two-episode premiere (although rebounding some with the finale).
- For more thoughts on The Acolyte, be sure to check out Who’s the Bossk? — a Star Wars podcast from Laughing Place.
