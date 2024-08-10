Video – Take a Look Back at “The Acolyte” with Manny Jacinto at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Actor Manny Jacinto appeared at the Lucasfilm pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to discuss his role in the Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

What’s Happening:

Manny Jacinto, who portrayed the Stranger in The Acolyte on Disney+

He was joined by Kristin Baver, the editor-in-chief of StarWars.com, for an informal look back at The Acolyte. They discussed the training that went into the role, working with actors such as Lee Jung-jae (Sol), and more.

. They discussed the training that went into the role, working with actors such as Lee Jung-jae (Sol), and more. Three concepts of the Stranger’s design from the production process were shown. They will be featured in the upcoming Art of The Acolyte book.

Watch the full look back at The Acolyte with Manny Jacinto for yourself below.

