Video – Take a Look Back at “The Acolyte” with Manny Jacinto at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Take a Look Back at "The Acolyte" with Manny Jacinto at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Actor Manny Jacinto appeared at the Lucasfilm pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to discuss his role in the Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

  • Manny Jacinto, who portrayed the Stranger in The Acolyte on Disney+, stopped by the immersive Lucasfilm pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to discuss his role in the series.
  • He was joined by Kristin Baver, the editor-in-chief of StarWars.com, for an informal look back at The Acolyte. They discussed the training that went into the role, working with actors such as Lee Jung-jae (Sol), and more.
  • Three concepts of the Stranger’s design from the production process were shown. They will be featured in the upcoming Art of The Acolyte book.

  • Watch the full look back at The Acolyte with Manny Jacinto for yourself below.

