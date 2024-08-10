Casting News Revealed For Season Two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Casting news has been revealed for Percy Jackson and the Olympians at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

At today’s Percy Jackson and the Olympian s panel, some key casting news was revealed for the show’s second season.

Last night, initial preview footage was released as part of the large panel at the Honda Center.

Today, it was announced that The Gray Sisters will be making an appearance in the episodes.

They are set to be played by Sandra Bernhard (Anger), Kristen Schaal (Tempest), and Margaret Cho (Wasp).

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to be released on Disney+

is set to be released on You can follow what happened at the panel with our X thread below.

