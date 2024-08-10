Casting News Revealed For Season Two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Casting news has been revealed for Percy Jackson and the Olympians at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- At today’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians panel, some key casting news was revealed for the show’s second season.
- Last night, initial preview footage was released as part of the large panel at the Honda Center.
- Today, it was announced that The Gray Sisters will be making an appearance in the episodes.
- They are set to be played by Sandra Bernhard (Anger), Kristen Schaal (Tempest), and Margaret Cho (Wasp).
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to be released on Disney+ in 2025.
- You can follow what happened at the panel with our X thread below.
