Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose Debuts New “Tiana’s Perfect Plan” Book at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Princess Tiana, appeared at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event today to discuss her new children’s book.

Anika Noni Rose is branching into the world of children’s books, writing a new book featuring her character from The Princess and the Frog , titled Tiana’s Perfect Plan .

The actress, who reprised her role for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

, after traveling all winter, Tiana and Naveen are back in New Orleans in time for Mardi Gras. Tiana wants everything to be just right, putting the finishing touches on their party favors and parade float. But then she gets an unexpected letter from Naveen’s parents, the king and queen of Maldonia. They’ve decided to join the celebration!

Determined to make it the best Mardi Gras ever, Tiana sets out on a new adventure with some old friends to find the perfect ingredients for a special addition. But soon she finds that perfect might not be the goal . . . and she may already have all she needs.