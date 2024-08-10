Director Ron Clements Reveals He’s Written a Memoir at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Legendary Disney animator and director, Ron Clements, revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that he has written a memoir.
- Making Disney Magic … from a Mermaid to Moana: Tales of a Disney Animation Director is the title of Ron Clements’ new memoir.
- This robust and illustrated memoir by a 45-year iconic filmmaker reveals his journey to discover his own voice, to hone his strengths, and to become a key storyteller and a pivotal leader at Walt Disney Animation Studios for more than four decades.
- An engaging story of 40 magical years of Disney animation, featuring nearly 500 museum-quality, full-color pages and 1,000+ pieces of archival artwork and photos.
- The corners of this smaller-than-typical coffee table book also serve as an animation flip-book celebrating Disney characters from the 1970s–2010s.
- If your favorite Disney Princess is Moana or Ariel . . . if your favorite Disney magic comes from Aladdin’s Genie or Mama Odie . . . if your favorite Disney baddie is Hades or Professor Ratigan . . . then say, “thank you,” to Ron Clements. (He says, “you’re welcome”.)
- As a key filmmaker of some of the most beloved Disney movies of all time, Ron Clements shares his 40-year history at Walt Disney Animation Studios. His armchair-worthy memoir meets coffee table art book is an honest, fun, and eye-opening ride sure to delight every Disney fan!
- The book, which will be released in July 2025, will include a foreword from Clements’ long-time collaborator, John Musker.
Movies that Ron features in his book include:
- Moana
- The Princess and the Frog
- Treasure Planet
- Hercules
- Aladdin
- The Little Mermaid
- The Great Mouse Detective
- The Fox and the Hound
- Pete’s Dragon
- The Rescuers
- Pinocchio
Ron shares Easter eggs, behind-the-scenes stories & fun facts about:
- People who directly worked on & influenced a film
- Research trips & selection of artists, voice cast & musicians in preparation for a film
- Screenwriting, character development & world-building processes
- From storyboards to final frames & technical innovations
- Voice, music & sound recording/editing process
- Early screenings (preparation to feedback & resulting changes)
- Press tours, debuts, receptions, awards seasons & growing the Disney legacy