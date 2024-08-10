Director Ron Clements Reveals He’s Written a Memoir at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Legendary Disney animator and director, Ron Clements, revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that he has written a memoir.

Making Disney Magic … from a Mermaid to Moana: Tales of a Disney Animation Director is the title of Ron Clements’ new memoir.

is the title of Ron Clements’ new memoir. This robust and illustrated memoir by a 45-year iconic filmmaker reveals his journey to discover his own voice, to hone his strengths, and to become a key storyteller and a pivotal leader at Walt Disney Animation Studios for more than four decades.

An engaging story of 40 magical years of Disney animation, featuring nearly 500 museum-quality, full-color pages and 1,000+ pieces of archival artwork and photos.

The corners of this smaller-than-typical coffee table book also serve as an animation flip-book celebrating Disney characters from the 1970s–2010s.

’s Genie or Mama Odie . . . if your favorite Disney baddie is Hades or Professor Ratigan . . . then say, “thank you,” to Ron Clements. (He says, “you’re welcome”.) As a key filmmaker of some of the most beloved Disney movies of all time, Ron Clements shares his 40-year history at Walt Disney Animation Studios. His armchair-worthy memoir meets coffee table art book is an honest, fun, and eye-opening ride sure to delight every Disney fan!

The book, which will be released in July 2025, will include a foreword from Clements’ long-time collaborator, John Musker.

Movies that Ron features in his book include:

Moana

The Princess and the Frog

Treasure Planet

Hercules

Aladdin

The Little Mermaid

The Great Mouse Detective

The Fox and the Hound

Pete’s Dragon

The Rescue rs

Pinocchio

Ron shares Easter eggs, behind-the-scenes stories & fun facts about: