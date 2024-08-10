D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Reveals New Exhibit Coming to Walt Disney Family Museum Based on Book by Pete Docter and Don Peri

A special panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has revealed a new exhibit coming to the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, based on an upcoming book by Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter and Don Peri.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this afternoon however, that stage played host to Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter and Author Don Peri, as they discussed their new book, Directing at Disney , due out in September of this year.

, due out in September of this year. While discussing the book, and much of the content that it shares, Docter broke the news that a new exhibit based on the book – “Directing at Disney” will be opening at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California on October 17th.

More About Directing at Disney:

This untold history collection chronicles the progression of the animation director role during the 1920s through the 1970s. For students of filmmaking and management, this book serves as go-to resource for a complex and sometimes technical role that demanded precision. For all Disney fans, these personal portraits of Walt’s closest creative leaders offer a fuller picture behind the stories, characters, and magical realms in Disney’s beloved and respected animated films.

When the very first animated films appeared, there were no directors. With no actors, sets, costumes, or sound, what appeared onscreen was simply decided and drawn by an animator. Since early films were usually made by only one or two artists, there was little need for planning. Organization was loose. When Walt Disney started animating on shorts and advertising projects in Kansas City, Missouri, he followed that process, along with fellow artist and friend Ub Iwerks.

Walt found that his strength was in story and character. He began writing outlines, describing what would appear scene by scene. Soon the text was accompanied by a sketch previsualizing the layout, giving all animators working on a film a clear vision of how their parts fit into the whole. Ultimately, Walt shepherded stories from their inception through every revision and gag. He approved every camera angle. He dictated what happened in every shot, sometimes every frame, obsessing over every detail. While not credited as such onscreen, Walt was the first Disney director.

As the Disney studio grew, Walt organically evolved the role of director, reflecting the amount of trust he had in those he worked with, his interest in a specific project, and what other projects he had on his plate. Walt expected his directors to follow his instructions—and to improve the work at every turn.

Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt's Animated Films offers the little-known history behind Walt's foundational directors, such as Wilfred Jackson, Clyde Geronimi, and Dave Hand. These talents directed some of the most beloved films in existence—Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians —yet virtually no one has heard of them . . . until now.