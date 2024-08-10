Video: A Beautiful Tomorrow—Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair Panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event wouldn’t be possible without the work of Walt Disney himself. In a panel at the convention, fans got to delve into the important history of Disney at the World’s Fair.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the A Beautiful Tomorrow—Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The panel explored the 60-years of impact that the 1964-1965 World’s Fair has on the entire world. Through groundbreaking technology, grand partnerships, and a maintained presence in pop culture, the Fair’s relevance is just as prominent today.

The panel consisted of Leonard Maltin, Pete Doctor, Ramsey Avery, Rebecca Cline, Ted Ryan, and Tom Fitzgerald.

For the Walt Disney Company, the 1964 World’s Fair saw the premiere of the it’s a small world Disneyland

The Sherman Brothers worked with Walt Disney to bring these attractions to life. Songs “it’s a small world” and “There’s a Great, Big, Beautiful Tomorrow” have impacted both the Disney Parks and pop culture.

In an exciting turn of events, Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau and Michael Giacchino crashed the panel to share how the New York World’s Fair has affected the MCU.

A surprise clip showing the late Disney Legend Richard Sherman performing “Make Way For Tomorrow Today” for Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau for the first time was showcased.

The song was written by Sherman as a theme featured at the Stark Expo (Inspired directly from the World’s Fair) from Iron Man 2.

You can view that clip below:

A video of Disney Legend Richard Sherman performing "Make Way For Tomorrow Today" for the first time for Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau for Iron Man 2. #D23 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/7larXcXkZD — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 10, 2024

Throughout the nearly hour-and-a-half presentation, fans got to explore the history, including never before seen photos and videos, of the Fair and its impact on the company as we know it today.

For those that missed the incredible panel, you can watch our full video below:

