Video: A Beautiful Tomorrow—Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair Panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event wouldn’t be possible without the work of Walt Disney himself. In a panel at the convention, fans got to delve into the important history of Disney at the World’s Fair.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the A Beautiful Tomorrow—Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- The panel explored the 60-years of impact that the 1964-1965 World’s Fair has on the entire world. Through groundbreaking technology, grand partnerships, and a maintained presence in pop culture, the Fair’s relevance is just as prominent today.
- The panel consisted of Leonard Maltin, Pete Doctor, Ramsey Avery, Rebecca Cline, Ted Ryan, and Tom Fitzgerald.
- For the Walt Disney Company, the 1964 World’s Fair saw the premiere of the it’s a small world, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, Ford’s Magic Skyway (Which hosted the dinosaur animatronics seen on the Disneyland Railroad) and Carousel of Progress attractions.
- The Sherman Brothers worked with Walt Disney to bring these attractions to life. Songs “it’s a small world” and “There’s a Great, Big, Beautiful Tomorrow” have impacted both the Disney Parks and pop culture.
- In an exciting turn of events, Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau and Michael Giacchino crashed the panel to share how the New York World’s Fair has affected the MCU.
- A surprise clip showing the late Disney Legend Richard Sherman performing “Make Way For Tomorrow Today” for Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau for the first time was showcased.
- The song was written by Sherman as a theme featured at the Stark Expo (Inspired directly from the World’s Fair) from Iron Man 2.
- You can view that clip below:
- Throughout the nearly hour-and-a-half presentation, fans got to explore the history, including never before seen photos and videos, of the Fair and its impact on the company as we know it today.
- For those that missed the incredible panel, you can watch our full video below:
