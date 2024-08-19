Well friends, just because D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is over, doesn’t mean the shopping ends! Following the debut of a super limited edition signed release of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Lightsaber Hilt Set, Disney Store is bringing the remaining—unsigned—collectibles to fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you didn’t get a chance to pick up the latest drop of Star Wars Lightsaber hilts, fear not. Disney Store has more of the limited edition sets in stock featuring the chosen weapons of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While these sets are NOT signed , they are part of the 3000 edition run and once they are gone, they will not be restocked. The remaining collectible box sets will be available to everyone and not just fans who are D23 Gold Members.

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Lightsaber Hilt Set – Limited Edition – will be available at Disney Store

Star Wars: The Clone Wars LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Limited Edition – $550.00

Limited Edition of 3,000 sets made

Push switch on each hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and lights when attached to one of our Lightsaber Blades

Aurebesh on side of case translates to ''Jedi Knights''

Commemorative metal label on inside lid

Hinged lid features metal latch

Protective foam inside lid and two layers inside bottom

Ages 14+

Ahsoka Tano and Obi-Wan Kenobi hilts: Require 3 x AAA batteries each, included

Anakin Skywalker hilt: Requires 2 x AA batteries, included

Box: 11 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 6 1/2'' D

