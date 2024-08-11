Are you still reveling in the joy from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? The epic weekend was full of exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Ahead of the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online. D23 Gold Members can purchase the stunning limited edition Star Wars: The Clone Wars Lightsaber Hilt Set—and 100 of them are signed by stars of the show!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time to make room in your Star Wars collection for another limited edition set of Lightsaber hilts! D23 Gold Members who are fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will not want to miss out this impressive trio that features the chosen weapons of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

who are fans of will not want to miss out this impressive trio that features the chosen weapons of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The assortment of hilts ( blades sold separately

Opening the box will reveal a quote from each character and a signature from the voice cast (Matt Lanter, Ashley Eckstein, and James Arnold Taylor) on the interior of the lid. However, the signed editions are extremely limited to just 100 out of 3000 total sets.

In order to purchase these signed boxes, fans will need to be signed into DisneyStore.com with the Disney account tied to their D23 Gold Membership .

. The D23 Star Wars: The Clone Wars Lightsaber Hilt Set – Limited Edition – Signed will be available at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at

checkout.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Limited Edition – Signed – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $550.00

Signed Limited Edition of 100 (of 3,000 sets made)

(of 3,000 sets made) Includes signed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Push switch on each hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and lights when attached to one of our Lightsaber Blades

Aurebesh on side of case translates to ''Jedi Knights''

Commemorative metal label on inside lid

Hinged lid features metal latch

Protective foam inside lid and two layers inside bottom

Ages 14+

Ahsoka Tano and Obi-Wan Kenobi hilts: Require 3 x AAA batteries each, included

Anakin Skywalker hilt: Requires 2 x AA batteries, included

Box: 11 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 6 1/2'' D

More From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

So much was happening and Laughing Place was there to document as much as we could! Check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements, reveals, and surprises from the epic weekend.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!