Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video of Hot Toys’ IG-12 With Accessories 1/6 Scale Collectible Set

The highly poseable figure is inspired by Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."
The collectible company gave fans that preordered the figure a first look at what they can expect when it arrives later this year.

  • Sideshow collectibles has released an unboxing video for Hot Toys’ upcoming IG-12 With Accessories 1/6 Scale Collectible Set.
  • Their The Mandalorian-inspired collector set, which is expected to ship between November and January, features a highly articulated IG-12 with a Grogu figure situated in the cockpit.

  • Highlights of the figure include moveable control sticks, an LED light-up head, sound functions, food accessories, and an Anzellan Droidsmith with interchangeable arms.
  • Other accessories included in the set include an alternate Grogu figure with pram, two additional Anzellan Droidsmiths featuring different poses, Bo-Katan’s new signet armor and energy shield, Paz Vizsla’s blaster, an Imperial Armored Commando shield, baton and jetpack, and a mouse droid.

  • The $365 collector set is currently sold out. Fans hoping to get their hands on the set can join the waitlist here.

