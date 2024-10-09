Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video of Hot Toys’ IG-12 With Accessories 1/6 Scale Collectible Set

The highly poseable figure is inspired by Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."

The collectible company gave fans that preordered the figure a first look at what they can expect when it arrives later this year.

Collectible News:

Sideshow collectibles has released an unboxing video for Hot Toys’ upcoming IG-12 With Accessories 1/6 Scale Collectible Set.

Their The Mandalorian-inspired collector set, which is expected to ship between November and January, features a highly articulated IG-12 with a Grogu figure situated in the cockpit.

Highlights of the figure include moveable control sticks, an LED light-up head, sound functions, food accessories, and an Anzellan Droidsmith with interchangeable arms.

Other accessories included in the set include an alternate Grogu figure with pram, two additional Anzellan Droidsmiths featuring different poses, Bo-Katan’s new signet armor and energy shield, Paz Vizsla’s blaster, an Imperial Armored Commando shield, baton and jetpack, and a mouse droid.

The $365 collector set is currently sold out. Fans hoping to get their hands on the set can join the waitlist here

