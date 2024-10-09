Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video of Hot Toys’ IG-12 With Accessories 1/6 Scale Collectible Set

The collectible company gave fans that preordered the figure a first look at what they can expect when it arrives later this year.
Collectible News:
- Sideshow collectibles has released an unboxing video for Hot Toys’ upcoming IG-12 With Accessories 1/6 Scale Collectible Set.
- Their The Mandalorian-inspired collector set, which is expected to ship between November and January, features a highly articulated IG-12 with a Grogu figure situated in the cockpit.
- Highlights of the figure include moveable control sticks, an LED light-up head, sound functions, food accessories, and an Anzellan Droidsmith with interchangeable arms.
- Other accessories included in the set include an alternate Grogu figure with pram, two additional Anzellan Droidsmiths featuring different poses, Bo-Katan’s new signet armor and energy shield, Paz Vizsla’s blaster, an Imperial Armored Commando shield, baton and jetpack, and a mouse droid.
- The $365 collector set is currently sold out. Fans hoping to get their hands on the set can join the waitlist here.
Read More Star Wars:
- Toy Unboxing / Review: Marvel and Star Wars Beyblade X Battling Tops Include Spider-Man, The Mandalorian, More
- Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Reveals First Five Badge Designs In Historical Japanese Art Style Ukiyo-e
- “Star Wars Outlaws” Voice Actress Humberly González Nominated for Golden Joystick Award for Best Lead Performer