Toy Unboxing / Review: Marvel and Star Wars Beyblade X Battling Tops Include Spider-Man, The Mandalorian, More

Iron Man can go Blade-to-Blade with Darth Vader in the Bey Stadium!

Happy International Top Spinning Day! In celebration of the occasion, our friends at the popular toy company Hasbro have sent over four different Marvel and Star Wars-themed two-packs of Beyblade X battling tops, all designed by Takara Tomy with authentic cast-metal parts.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox and check out the following licensed Beyblade X two-packs: Spider-Man vs. Venom, Iron Man vs. Thanos, Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader, and The Mandalorian vs. Moff Gideon.

Watch Marvel & Star Wars Beyblade X unboxing / review from Hasbro:

Included in this Beyblade X International Top Spinning Day mailer were:

Beyblade X Marvel Spider-Man 3-60F vs. Venom 3-80N Multipack Set (Approx. Retail Price: $24.99) – “PROVE IT IN BATTLE!: Beyblade X brings the thrill of competition with a fast-paced, spinning top battle toy that challenges aspiring Beymasters to level up their game. Assemble your tops, load your launchers, and 3-2-1 Let it rip! (Beyblade X Beystadium required, sold separately).”

Beyblade X Marvel Iron Man 4-80B vs. Thanos 4-60P (Approx. Retail Price: $24.99) – “SPEED INTO HIGH GEAR: Beyblade X introduces the X-Celerator Gear System. When the gears of the bit and X-Celerator Rail meet, tops rocket forward in an Xtreme Dash reaching intense speeds that allow for breathtaking bursts and colossal crashes (Only compatible with Beyblade X System).”

Beyblade X Star Wars Luke Skywalker 4-80B vs. Darth Vader 4-60P (Approx. Retail Price: $24.99) – “3 EASY-TO-ASSEMBLE PIECES: The interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit layers of Beyblade X tops assemble and reassemble with a quick twist and two clicks leaving you ready to launch into battle.”

Beyblade X Star Wars The Mandalorian 3-60F vs. Moff Gideon 3-80N Multipack (Approx. Retail Price: $24.99) – “Bounty hunter Din Djarin takes on the remnants of the Empire led by Moff Gideon and the fight transposes into the Beyblade X Beystadium arena thanks to this intergalactic collaboration between Star Wars and Beyblade X.”

For additional information on Beyblade X, be sure to visit Hasbro’s official website.