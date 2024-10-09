Toy Unboxing / Review: Marvel and Star Wars Beyblade X Battling Tops Include Spider-Man, The Mandalorian, More

Happy International Top Spinning Day! In celebration of the occasion, our friends at the popular toy company Hasbro have sent over four different Marvel and Star Wars-themed two-packs of Beyblade X battling tops, all designed by Takara Tomy with authentic cast-metal parts.
In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox and check out the following licensed Beyblade X two-packs: Spider-Man vs. Venom, Iron Man vs. Thanos, Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader, and The Mandalorian vs. Moff Gideon.
Watch Marvel & Star Wars Beyblade X unboxing / review from Hasbro:
Included in this Beyblade X International Top Spinning Day mailer were:
Beyblade X Marvel Spider-Man 3-60F vs. Venom 3-80N Multipack Set (Approx. Retail Price: $24.99) – “PROVE IT IN BATTLE!: Beyblade X brings the thrill of competition with a fast-paced, spinning top battle toy that challenges aspiring Beymasters to level up their game. Assemble your tops, load your launchers, and 3-2-1 Let it rip! (Beyblade X Beystadium required, sold separately).”
Beyblade X Marvel Iron Man 4-80B vs. Thanos 4-60P (Approx. Retail Price: $24.99) – “SPEED INTO HIGH GEAR: Beyblade X introduces the X-Celerator Gear System. When the gears of the bit and X-Celerator Rail meet, tops rocket forward in an Xtreme Dash reaching intense speeds that allow for breathtaking bursts and colossal crashes (Only compatible with Beyblade X System).”
Beyblade X Star Wars Luke Skywalker 4-80B vs. Darth Vader 4-60P (Approx. Retail Price: $24.99) – “3 EASY-TO-ASSEMBLE PIECES: The interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit layers of Beyblade X tops assemble and reassemble with a quick twist and two clicks leaving you ready to launch into battle.”
Beyblade X Star Wars The Mandalorian 3-60F vs. Moff Gideon 3-80N Multipack (Approx. Retail Price: $24.99) – “Bounty hunter Din Djarin takes on the remnants of the Empire led by Moff Gideon and the fight transposes into the Beyblade X Beystadium arena thanks to this intergalactic collaboration between Star Wars and Beyblade X.”
For additional information on Beyblade X, be sure to visit Hasbro’s official website.