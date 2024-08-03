The 25th Anniversary Of Beyblade X Continues This Fall With Release of Star Wars and Marvel Multipack Sets

Hasbro’s celebration of BEYBLADE’s 25th Anniversary continues, teaming up with Star Wars and Marvel to create exclusive battle Tops!

These fan-favorite heroes and villains in spinning top form will be available this fall:

BEYBLADE X MARVEL IRON MAN 4-80B VS. THANOS 4-60B MULTIPACK SET

BEYBLADE X MARVEL SPIDER-MAN 3-60F VS. VENOM 3-80N MULTIPACK SET

BEYBLADE X STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN

BEYBLADE X STAR WARS LUKE SKYWALKER 4-80B VS. DARTH VADER 4-60B MULTIPACK SET

Users can scan the BEYBLADE X Star Wars and Marvel Tops to unlock rewards and keep track of their Beyblade Top collection in the “BEYLOCKER” on the new BEYBLADE X app. The BEYBLADE X app offers a variety of ways to earn digital rewards and users can take their battles on-the-go and play against other Bladers around the world.

(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024)

Experience the thrill of the next generation of BEYBLADE stadiums, launchers and Tops: BEYBLADE X with the BEYBLADE X Marvel Iron Man 4-80B and Thanos 4-60B Multipack Set which includes 2 right-spinning Tops and 2 launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this Marvel Collab Multipack with those of other BEYBLADE X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Bey. BEYBLADE X features the X-Celerator Gear System innovation to level-up your game. When the gear of a BEYBLADE X Top engages the rail of the Beystadium arena, it can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash rocketing it around the stadium. Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponent's scoring points with each spin – first to score 4 points wins.

Available at Walmart this fall.

(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: Fall 2024)

BEYBLADE X Marvel Collab Spider-Man 3-60F and Venom 3-80N Multipack Set which includes 2 right-spinning Tops and 2 launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately).

Available at Walmart this fall.

BEYBLADE X STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN 3-60F VS. MOFF GIDEON 3-80N MULTIPACK SET

(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024)

BEYBLADE X and Star Wars Collab The Mandalorian 3-60F and Moff Gideon 3-80N Multipack Set which includes 2 right-spinning Tops and 2 launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately).

Available at Target this fall.

(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024)

BEYBLADE X and Star Wars Collab Luke Skywalker 4-80B and Darth Vader 4-60B Multipack Set which includes 2 right-spinning Tops and 2 launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately).

Available at Target this fall.