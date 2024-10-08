“Star Wars Outlaws” Voice Actress Humberly González Nominated for Golden Joystick Award for Best Lead Performer

This past weekend saw the announcement of the nominations for the 2024 Golden Joystick Award, which is the longest-running video game awards ceremony. Among the nominees is voice actress Humberly González, who played the role of Kay Vess in Lucasfilm Games’ Star Wars Outlaws, and is up for the category of Best Lead Performance.

What’s happening:

, the new open-world stealth video game from Lucasfilm Games, publisher Ubisoft, and developer Massive Entertainment, has been nominated for two Golden Joystick Awards for 2024. The first nomination belongs to voice actress Humberly González (previously best known for Ginny & Georgia , Utopia Falls , and In the Dark ), who is in the running for the category of Best Lead Performance for her starring role as the scoundrel Kay Vess in the game.

This year’s Golden Joystick Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 21st.



What they’re saying:

Humberly González: “I am nominated for Best Lead Performer at the Golden Joysticks! If you enjoyed my work in Star Wars Outlaws I’d love your vote, either way this is a very very very cool moment!!!”

"The world's longest-running video game awards, the Golden Joystick Awards is open for voting.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.