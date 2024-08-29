Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 185 – August 27, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Barefoot Dreams Debuts New Princess Throws for World Princess Week

In celebration of World Princess Week, Barefoot Dreams is launching three enchanting new throws featuring three Disney Princesses – The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Cinderella. Imagine wrapping yourself in the magic of Ariel's ocean adventures, the charm of Snow White's woodland friends, or the elegance of Cinderella's royal ball – all in the signature softness that Barefoot Dreams is known for.

Enchanting Discounts Await at Disney Store for World Princess Week

World Princess Week has returned for another year of magical surprises, uplifting stories and a focus on Disney’s leading ladies who embody the qualities of courage and kindness. Fans of all ages can join the celebration right at home as they discover enchanting merchandise featuring their favorite Disney Princess at Disney Store.

Photos: New “Coco” Merchandise Line and Plaza de la Familia Menu Items Revealed at the Disneyland Resort

Alongside the debut of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, Plaza de la Familia is also returning today – complete with a new Coco-inspired merchandise collection and some unique food items.

Photos: Halloween 2024 Merchandise Displays at World of Disney in Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District

Yesterday during my trip down to Disneyland Resort to document the newly reopened path along Disneyland’s northwest side, I also stopped by the World of Disney store in the Downtown Disney District to check out all the displays of Halloween merchandise for 2024’s spooky season.

Scarlet Witch Color Story Collection from Disney Store

Scarlet Witch is back at Disney Store as a part of a brand new color story that’s as spellbinding as the mutant witch from our favorite Marvel comics, movies, and shows. Fans can shop apparel and accessories that are perfect for the Halloween season and your next Disney Bound look when you head to the parks.

Take a Sneak Peek at the Frightfully Fun Merchandise for runDisney's 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half-Marathon Weekend

Disney Parks Blog has showcased a first look at the commemorative merchandise for the first Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend. Taking place at Disneyland Resort on September 5-8, participants can celebrate the spooky series of races with the incredibly festive clothing and accessories by picking them up at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

Disney, Marvel Jackets from BoxLunch

Dive into your favorite fandoms like never before thanks to BoxLunch! Are you a Disney die hard? Can’t get enough of everything Marvel and Star Wars? Well this fall your favorite guy can wear his culture loving heart on his actual sleeves with stylish outerwear that can stand up to the elements and keep him looking adorable, tough, or just flat out cool.

Concoct Your Own Wellness Potions with Apothékary's New "Agatha All Along" Inspired Limited-Edition Wellbound Box

Apothékary, has introduced an Agatha All Along Limited-Edition Wellbound Box that promises to provide longevity, immunity and cognitive benefits. With the new product, Marvel fans can concoct their own potions in celebration of the new series.

Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure From Hot Toys Now Available for Preorder

Hot Toys has just revealed their new Chewbacca with Disassembled C-3PO 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure inspired by The Empire Strikes Back. Featuring a wool hair style in various shades, the authentically detailed figure showcases over 30 points of articulation. This includes an articulated jaw. The collectible also comes fastened with a his brown bandolier, a blaster, a bowcaster, and handcuffs.

Add to Your Shopping List

New D23 Exclusive Limited Edition "Mary Poppins" 60th Anniversary Pin Available at Disney Store

Celebrate 60 years of Mary Poppins with a limited edition pin featuring the Banks' family kite, Parrot Umbrella, the Penguin Waiters, and of course a big 6-0.

Newest Disney Lorcana Products Arrive at Disney Store

Some of the latest products from the popular Disney Lorcana TCG, including the new Shimmering Skies, has arrived over at DisneyStore.com.

Exclusive Hades Patch Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders at Oogie Boogie Bash

Disneyland Magic Key holders who were lucky enough to snag tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash can pick up an exclusive patch when attending the event.

Celebrate World Princess Week With New Sweepstakes From Disney Movie Insiders

Disney Movie Insiders is giving everyone a chance to enter to win two different sweepstakes, one of which is a great way to celebrate World Princess Week.

Spooky Season Essentials – Get the New Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern in Medium from Disney Store Now

With only a little over a week until September, Halloween season is going into full swing, and Disney Store has a brand new product for you to usher in the tricks and treats. The new Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o’-Lantern – Medium size is out now.

Disney Bags and Wallets at BoxLunch

BoxLunch is full of stylish accessories that bring the fun and fashion to your wardrobe. Whether you’re summoning the seasons of Halloween and Christmas with The Nightmare Before Christmas, or simply having the best time sharing your love of characters like Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, and Bluey!

Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle Become the Sanderson Sisters in New Disney Parks Exclusive Harveys Bag

Amuck, amuck, amuck! Harveys are getting ready for the spooky season with a fabulous new Hocus Pocus-inspired bag coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

New Avengers Campus Wishables Swing Into Disney Store

The adorable collectibles have been a Disney Parks staple for the past few years, and now fans can bring home their favorite Marvel memories.The new cutesy collectibles feature designs inspired by WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Shawarma Palace, and the iconic Quinjet.

BoxLunch Styles Inspired by Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine"

We’re still laughing at all of the meta humor packed into the summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. It was raunchy, violent, hilarious, and as wild and unexpected as DP himself. However, you can only enjoy the movie while you’re watching it, but you can enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise anytime you have it on display.

Harry Potter Merchandise from BoxLunch

“I solemnly swear that I am up to no good!” The wizarding world of Harry Potter is ever present and at BoxLunch fans will discover a range of magical, mystical items to bring their fandom to life. Whether you’re bookish like Hermione, brave like Harry, or focusing on your status like Malfoy (we’ve all been there!), you can showcase your love of the stories through a wealth of merchandise.

