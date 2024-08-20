Concoct Your Own Wellness Potions with Apothékary’s New “Agatha All Along” Inspired Limited-Edition Wellbound Box

The new limited-edition product will allow you to practice your potions like the witches in Marvel’s new limited-series.

What’s Happening:

Apothékary, a plant-based wellness brand, has announced a new product in collaboration with Marvel’s Agatha All Along .

Their new Limited-Edition Wellbound Box

The Wellbound Box is decked out with a stormy, dark purple and black design with silver accents, which is a nod to the series’ setting Witches Road. The box also comes with an exclusive recipe booklet.

The new product will cost $45 dollars.

The Mindcraft tincture can be used in your favorite drink or water or taken directly from the dropper (1-3 full droppers daily). Ingredients of the product, all of which are organic, include: Lion’s Mane Mushroom Butterfly Pea Flower Galangal root Cordyceps Mushroom Red Ginseng root Bacopa leaf and stem Blueberry (Other Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerin, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Blueberry Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate)

Pre-orders for the Limited-Edition Wellbound Box are now available.

Agatha All Along is a new Marvel limited-series that explores the events after Marvel’s WandaVision. The new Disney+ will premiere the first two episodes on September 18th at 6pm PST/ 9pm EDT.

Read More: