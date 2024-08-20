Concoct Your Own Wellness Potions with Apothékary’s New “Agatha All Along” Inspired Limited-Edition Wellbound Box

The new limited-edition product will allow you to practice your potions like the witches in Marvel’s new limited-series.
What’s Happening:
- Apothékary, a plant-based wellness brand, has announced a new product in collaboration with Marvel’s Agatha All Along.
- Their new Limited-Edition Wellbound Box features the company's brand new tincture, Mindcraft. The medicinal drops promise to provide longevity, immunity and cognitive benefits. With the new product, Marvel fans can concoct their own potions in celebration of the new series.
- The Wellbound Box is decked out with a stormy, dark purple and black design with silver accents, which is a nod to the series’ setting Witches Road. The box also comes with an exclusive recipe booklet.
- The new product will cost $45 dollars.
- The Mindcraft tincture can be used in your favorite drink or water or taken directly from the dropper (1-3 full droppers daily). Ingredients of the product, all of which are organic, include:
- Lion’s Mane Mushroom
- Butterfly Pea Flower
- Galangal root
- Cordyceps Mushroom
- Red Ginseng root
- Bacopa leaf and stem
- Blueberry
- (Other Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerin, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Filtered Water, Blueberry Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate)
- Pre-orders for the Limited-Edition Wellbound Box are now available.
- Agatha All Along is a new Marvel limited-series that explores the events after Marvel’s WandaVision. The new Disney+ series will premiere the first two episodes on September 18th at 6pm PST/ 9pm EDT.
Read More: