Empire Magazine Reveals Exclusive First-Look Image from “Agatha All Along”

Empire Magazine has revealed an exclusive new image from the highly anticipated Marvel series, Agatha All Along, the sequel to WandaVision.

What’s Happening:

This new image gives us our first-look at Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) alongside “a disparate, mixed bag of witches” – including Patti LuPone as Lilia, Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon, and Ali Ahn as Alice.

Series creator Jac Schaeffer said “what they have in common is that they’re covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together?”

The series picks up after the events of WandaVision , in which Agatha Harkness (Hahn) was left powerless thanks to Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The series will see her gather some unlikely allies as she seeks to regain her powers.

The series picks up after the events of WandaVision, in which Agatha Harkness (Hahn) was left powerless thanks to Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The series will see her gather some unlikely allies as she seeks to regain her powers.

Agatha All Along will debut on Disney+



