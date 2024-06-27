“Guardians of the Galaxy” Themed Dinner Show Joining Worlds of Marvel Aboard the Disney Treasure

The popular Worlds of Marvel restaurant that first debuted on the Disney Wish will also be found on the new Disney Treasure, complete with a brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed dinner show.

Following the structural completion milestone of the Disney Treasure in December 2023, the team in Papenburg, Germany has been focused on building out the interior spaces of the ship. This work includes preparations to bring Disney Cruise Line

When Worlds of Marvel arrives on the Disney Treasure, things will be a little different, with the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed dinner show, “Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix.”

The story will follow Groot as he brings guests along for an on-screen quest to throw the ultimate surprise party for his friend, Rocket. All the while, diners will eat to the beat of an “awesome mix” of hit songs and can test their knowledge of the Marvel universe with trivia for the whole family.

The new show will be offered to guests during one of two distinct nights at Worlds of Marvel, where they will also experience “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” which first premiered on the Disney Wish.

​​The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin , Coco and Zootopia .

