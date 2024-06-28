Jack In The Box Celebrates “Deadpool & Wolverine” By Releasing Festive New Menu Item

Jack In The Box is celebrating the release of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine next month with new Deadpool-inspired chimichangas.

What’s Happening:

Jack in the Box, Inc. announced today the release of a new, limited-time menu item joining the ranks of the brand’s craveable tiny options: chimichangas.

coming to theaters on July 26, the Mini Chimi Bang Bangs will join Jack in the Box’s beloved menu of small yet mighty foods, Tiny Tacos and Mini Churros, that are known to pack a flavorful punch. Jack's new Mini Chimi Bang Bangs will be available at Jack locations nationwide, on Jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app from July 15 to Sept. 15.

and are available in both Classic and Sauced & Loaded to satisfy all cravings at an incredible value. Southwest Chicken Mini Chimi Bang Bangs come with three pieces of mini chimichangas filled with seasoned, shredded chicken, corn, black beans, herbs & southwest flavors & a side of our signature taco sauce. They are also available for order in a $10 Fan Favs Box.

Sauced & Loaded Southwest Chicken Mini Chimi Bang Bangs come with three pieces of crispy mini chimichangas with shredded chicken, corn, black beans, herbs & southwest flavors, loaded w/ 2 types of cheddar cheese, lettuce & taco sauce.

Jack’s Fan Favs Box features 5 of Jack’s new southwest chicken Mini Chimi Bang Bangs, curly fries, onion rings & churros with a variety of sauces, worthy of any merc with a mouth.

As an expert in perfect, yet unlikely pairings, Jack is providing the ultimate snack for the summer’s iconic box office duo of Deadpool and Wolverine.

Everyone knows Deadpool is a self-proclaimed lover of all Mexican food, but there is one in particular that he loves most: the Chimichanga. Deadpool’s rowdy-yet-lovable persona paired with Jack’s expertise in all things craveable, has resulted in the perfect snack for fans on their way to — or after visiting — the movie theater this summer.

theatrical release, Jack Pack members will earn a $5 Fandango credit when they spend $20 or more ordering online or in the app. Fans can also get the Spicy Chicken Strips and Waffle Sticks in special packaging inspired by , since great things come in unexpected combinations. And for the Jack antenna ball fans, Jack is rewarding the first 100 customers at each store with a limited-edition Deadpool-themed Jack in the Box antenna ball, with the purchase of a Fan Favs Box.

To celebrate the film release weekend Marvel and Jack in the Box will release 2,000 limited edition packs featuring none other than the iconic mutant antiheroes Deadpool & Wolverine. Each pack contains specially curated art of these two beloved characters from their comics and film adaptations. Distribution will take place at a local Jack in the Box store in San Diego; location details will be released on Marvel.com in the coming weeks.

delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26. Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.