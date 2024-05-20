Marvel Television Banner Set to Return with “Agatha All Along”

The Marvel Television banner is returning to their upcoming slate of live-action series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

The hope is viewers are able to jump in anywhere and not worry as much about the abundance of connectivity that has become synonymous with the MCU.

Agatha All Along Daredevil: Born Again Ironheart

What They’re Saying:

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation: “Part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, even Marvel Spotlight is to, I think, try to tell the audience, ‘You can jump in anywhere. They’re interconnected, but they’re not. You don’t have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss. You can follow your own preferences and find the thing you want within the tapestry of Marvel.”

More Marvel News: