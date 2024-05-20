Marvel Television Banner Set to Return with “Agatha All Along”

The Marvel Television banner is returning to their upcoming slate of live-action series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, is bringing back the banner to help viewers feel comfortable jumping into the MCU.
  • The hope is viewers are able to jump in anywhere and not worry as much about the abundance of connectivity that has become synonymous with the MCU.
  • Agatha All Along, premiering September 18th on Disney+, will be the first series to reintroduce the banner, followed by Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart.

What They’re Saying:

  • Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation: “Part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, even Marvel Spotlight is to, I think, try to tell the audience, ‘You can jump in anywhere. They’re interconnected, but they’re not. You don’t have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss. You can follow your own preferences and find the thing you want within the tapestry of Marvel.”

