Marvel Comics Unveils List On-Going Series’ “Blood Hunt” Issues

Marvel Comics’ much anticipated Blood Hunt crossover event has announced their tie-in issues.

What’s Happening:

Led by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz, the upcoming Blood Hunt crossover event will feature the entire Marvel Universe as they work to stop the planet from being overtaken by vampiric creatures.

Alongside the main series will be a variety of limited series, one-shots, and series tie-in issues throughout the summer.

A variety of on-going series will tie into what Marvel is calling the bloodiest event in their history.

Amazing Spider-Man #49 – Written by Zeb Wells and Art by John Romita Jr. – 5/8/24 While the Avengers are in the midst of the vampire outbreak, Spidey is put in charge of protecting the citizens of New York City. This will lead into Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt

Avengers #14 – Written by Jed MacKay and Art by C.F. Villa – 5/8/24 The current Avengers are tied up by the events of Blood Hunt, so at the request of Captain Marvel, Steve Rogers brings together Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules, and Hazmat to create a new team of Avengers to take on the worldwide plague of vampires.

Doctor Strange #15 – Written by Jed MacKay and Art by Pasqual Ferry – 5/8/24 Picking up after Blood Hunt #1, Strange and Clea are working to help the heroes of Earth in their quest to put a stop to the vampire army…but is it too late?

Fantastic Four #21 – Written by Ryan North and Art by Ivan Fiorelli – 6/12/24 With Reed and Alicia in New York when the vampires attack, Reed immediately gets to work trying to save everyone and come up with a cure for vampirism. With Sue, Ben, and Johnny back in Arizona, can they keep their families safe?

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21 – Written by Cody Ziglar and Art by Travel Foreman – 6/12/24 Blade has a plan to slay as many vampires as possible, one that includes Miles Morales. With the mission though, Spider-Man might not be up for the task at hand.

Venom #33 – Written by Al Ewing and Art by Juan Ferreyra – 5/8/24 Venom is ready to unleash their lethal justice on the hordes of vampires threatening the residents of NYC. Yet when Lee Price, a one-time host to the Venom symbiote, has been ripped from his grave amidst the onslaught of vampires, he’s ready for an unwelcome reunion with his partner.

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #5 – Written by Jed MacKay and Art by Alessandro Cappuccio – 5/1/24 The new, vengeful Moon Knight is now out to take out everything Marc Spector held dear in his life. The Midnight Mission, hinted at throughout MacKay’s work on Moon Knight, is one the few havens during the vampiric takeover.

