Marvel Comics Announces “Union Jack the Ripper: Blood Hunt”

Union Jack returns to the pages of Marvel Comics, but this time, with a bite.

What’s Happening:

As a part of May’s Blood Hunt event within Marvel Comics, a special limited series entitled Union Jack The Ripper: Blood Hunt is joining the fight against vampires.

The UK’s battle against a vampire takeover will be in the hands of Union Jack, who will be suiting up to become a vampire slayer.

Union Jack will be ready to slaughter the vampires trying to target his homeland, which are led by a mysterious villain known as the Hunger.

The series will be written by Cavan Scott and drawn by artist Kev Walker.

Union Jack the Ripper: Blood Hunt #1 will hit stores on May 15th.

What They’re Saying:

“It's going to be more brutal than anything we've seen from Union Jack as his methods shift to match the ferocity of an empowered enemy. Working with Kev Walker on this book is a dream, as we both embrace our love of horror in every panel. But it's not going to just be a gorefest for all involved. The miniseries will be asking some big, heartfelt questions appropriate for a character who wears his country's flag on his chest. What does that mean when everything you believe in is turned on its head, when everything you've always taken for granted shifts beneath your feet?” – writer Cavan Scott

“There’s a couple of firsts here for me. I haven’t done anything this dark, either emotionally or figuratively, before. Most of the horror I’ve done before (Marvel Zombies 3 and Marvel Zombies 4) has come with large doses of humour in the mix. Any humour here is definitely black. It’s also the first time I’ve actually had the chance to draw something set in my part of the world. Since I live in the North of England (the opposite side of the Pennines, but near enough), it actually feels more personal. This story is also pretty blunt and brutal, like something I might have drawn at the beginning of my career in comics, so it’ll be interesting to see if I’ve mellowed over the last 35 years.” – artist Kev Walker

