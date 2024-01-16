Marvel Comics Reveals Details Of Upcoming “Edge of Spider-Verse #3”

It’s time to return to the Edge of Spider-Verse with an all new issue from Marvel Comics this April.

Launching this February, Edge of Spider-Verse will return readers to the Spider-Verse in a new and out-of-this world fashion.

will return readers to the Spider-Verse in a new and out-of-this world fashion. This series will kick start the lead-up to the big epic, Spider Society .

. In this third issue, Star-Spider takes center stage.

The issue will be written by Steve Foxe and Justina Ireland, with illustrations by Pete Woods.

The third issue of Edge of Spider-Verse will be released on April 11th.

“Getting to work on anything Spider-Verse is awesome and getting the chance to create a new Spider is bananapants awesome. Star-Spider is an homage to everything I loved as a kid: sci-fi, awkward characters, and superheroes! She's smart and silly and a bit out of her depth, but also tenacious and I hope everyone loves her as much as I do.” – writer Justina Ireland

“Getting to work with Justina creating a new hero in the Spider-Verse is a once-in-a-lifetime treat. The design for Star-Spider and her corner of the universe is a colorful mashup of everything I love about comics, film, and animation. Justina’s story is a fun ride and a perfect introduction to Star-Spider’s world and its vibrant characters.” – artist Pete Woods

"Getting the opportunity to return to Web-Weaver's world in this new anthology has been such a (web-) blast. When we originally conceived of Cooper Coen and his supporting cast, we knew there were no limits to the stories we could tell with him, especially because each new installment lets us play with all-new versions of familiar Spider-faces!" – co-creator Steve Foxe

