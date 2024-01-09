“Spider-Punk: Arms Race” To Be Released February 28th

Spider-Punk is back with a new series from Marvel Comics.

What’s Happening:

  • Spider-Punk is returning to the pages of Marvel Comics with an all-new series entitled Spider-Punk: Arms Race.
  • The series hails from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason, following their 2022 Spider-Punk series.
  • Spider-Punk and his Spider-Band will be taking on Earth-138’s biggest villains and fight alongside their great heroes (including an all-new Black Panther).
  • Spider-Slaying Sentinels are taking over, thanks to Doctor Otto and Justin Hammer, and Hobie Brown is ready to take them down, all while trying to rebuild society simultaneously.
  • Spider-Punk: Arms Race #1 hits shelves on February 28th.

What They’re Saying:

  • “It feels so friggin' cool to dive back into Earth-138 with Justin and explore the world of Hobie and the Spider-band even more! There's some new additions to the Spider-Punk roster, some real dope villains, and some other cool stuff I don't wanna spoil… but absolutely cannot wait for folks! And yes, there'll 100% be a Spider-Punk Playlist Vol 2!" – Cody Ziglar

