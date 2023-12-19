New “Spider-Gwen” Series To Launch In Marvel Comics This April

This April, Stephanie Phillips and Chris Campana will launch a new Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider series that will solidify the character’s place in the Marvel Universe.

With various acclaimed solo series and appearances on both the big and small screen, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, aka Ghost-Spider, has proven to be one of Marvel’s biggest breakout heroes of the decade.

Hailing from an alternate Earth where the fateful radioactive Spider bit Gwen instead of Peter Parker, Ghost-Spider weaved her way into the main Marvel Universe, calling both dimensions home… until now.

Launching in April, a new run of SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER will make Gwen a permanent resident of the iconic 616!

Launching in April, a new run of SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER will make Gwen a permanent resident of the iconic 616! Ghost-Spider's new era will be delivered by two rising Marvel Comics stars: writer Stephanie Phillips ( CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS ) and artist Chris Campana ( RED GOBLIN ) . Kicking off with Gwen trapped in the 616 by mysterious otherworldly forces, the young hero's fresh status quo will open the door to exciting new storytelling opportunities as she struggles to adjust in a world that's not her own, and is forced to confront the tragic legacy of 616's own Gwen. Hitting the ground running as New York's next great super hero, she'll gain both new enemies and new friends, but the secret behind her current circumstance looms large, threatening to shatter her trust with her fellow Spider-Heroes…

Gwen truly becomes a Ghost-Spider when she moves full time to the universe where Gwen Stacy died years ago. But why did she leave Earth-65? Why aren't the other spiders supposed to know she's here? Why isn't she supposed to suit up? And who will get hurt when she does?

