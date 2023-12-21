Marvel Comics Announces “Symbiote Spider-Man 2099” Limited Series

Miguel O’Hara is getting his own starring comic series with Symbiote Spider-Man 2099.

What’s Happening:

  • After his breakout role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miguel O’Hara is receiving his own all-new comic series.
  • Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 is the next chapter in writer Peter David’s Symbiote Spider-Man saga.
  • The five-issue series will be written by Peter David and illustrated by Rogê Antônio.
  • Spider-Man 2099 is being attacked by a symbiote of his own. Kron Stone, the Venom of 2099, is waging an all-out assault on Alchemax and the only hope to stop him is with a power from a top-secret project gone horribly wrong. Will Miguel be able to bond with his new symbiote in a way to put a stop to the madness?
  • Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 will be on sale March 13th, 2024.

