Marvel Comics Announces “Symbiote Spider-Man 2099” Limited Series

Miguel O’Hara is getting his own starring comic series with Symbiote Spider-Man 2099.
What’s Happening:
- After his breakout role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miguel O’Hara is receiving his own all-new comic series.
- Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 is the next chapter in writer Peter David’s Symbiote Spider-Man saga.
- The five-issue series will be written by Peter David and illustrated by Rogê Antônio.
- Spider-Man 2099 is being attacked by a symbiote of his own. Kron Stone, the Venom of 2099, is waging an all-out assault on Alchemax and the only hope to stop him is with a power from a top-secret project gone horribly wrong. Will Miguel be able to bond with his new symbiote in a way to put a stop to the madness?
- Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 will be on sale March 13th, 2024.
