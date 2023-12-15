New Cover Revealed For Marvel Comics’ “Beware The Planet Of The Apes”

Marvel Comics’ Planet of the Apes prequel series releases the cover for their third issue.

What’s Happening:

January brings a brand new story from the world of Planet of the Apes to Marvel Comics with Beware The Planet Of The Apes .

to Marvel Comics with . The four-issue limited series is a direct prequel to 1968’s Planet of the Apes .

. The series is described as such: “A new ape empire reveals itself! Chimpanzee scientists Cornelius and Zira believed their city of apes was the only form of civilization on the planet. They were wrong. Has their journey to the Forbidden Zone brought war to their own borders?!”

Writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Álvaro López worked on the series, with Taurin Clarke illustrating the third issue’s cover.

Issue #1 will hit stands on January 3rd, with this third issue being released on March 27th.

What They’re Saying:

"I’ve been entertained and intrigued by Planet of the Apes ever since I got a Mego Doctor Zaius doll as a birthday present, and my local television station ran the original pentalogy every afternoon for a week in the summertime. In many ways, Apes is one of the OG franchises, filled with mystery, fascinating characters, and some truly off-the-wall surprises. That’s the spirit I’m working to evoke with BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES.” – Writer Marc Guggenheim

