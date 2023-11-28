A New Ghost Rider Rises on Cover of Marvel’s “Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance”

This March, a new Ghost Rider will set the roads of the Marvel Universe ablaze in “Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance.” Marvel shared a first look at the cover of the upcoming Ghost Rider comic.

Continuing Benjamin Percy’s acclaimed and thought-provoking work on the Ghost Rider mythos, the new series will see the Spirit of Vengeance fall into the wrong hands and fans won’t believe who it is.

Now, Johnny Blaze must embark on an epic quest to become Ghost Rider again before the newly possessed uses its demonic power for a dark purpose.

Joining Percy on his latest hell ride will be Marvel newcomer Danny Kim, known for his work on last month’s “Ghost Rider Annual #1.”

Fans will have to wait to find out who the new Ghost Rider is, but in the meantime, see Johnny Blaze enjoy his last moments as the iconic Flamehead in Greg Capullo’s cover for “Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1.”

Also available as a Virgin Variant Cover, this is the superstar artist’s latest piece since his grand return to Marvel Comics earlier this year.

Who is the new Spirit of Vengeance? Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn’t what the Rider was meant for. So who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe?

Check out Capullo’s cover now and stay tuned for the reveal of the new Ghost Rider in the coming weeks.