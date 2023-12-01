Marvel Comics Announces “Jackpot & Black Cat” Limited Series

A new Marvel Comics limited series is pairing up Felicia Hardy and Mary Jane Watson for a brand new title.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has announced a four-issue limited series titled Jackpot and Black Cat.
- Written by Celeste Bronfman and illustrated by Emilio Laiso, the series will follow the duo working to take down a blackmailing villain who is working to take down the world in truly despicable ways.
- As they begin to blackmail Black Cat into a very public crime spree, Jackpot teams up with her to figure out which famous spider-villain is causing this flagrant attack.
- Issue #1 is on sale March 27th, 2024.
What They’re Saying:
- "MJ’s been a hero since day one, and I’m so excited to continue her journey as Jackpot – this time with Felicia Hardy by her side! Opposites attract, and I’ve always loved the push and pull of their friendship. Expect them to butt heads through heists, betrayals, and the unexpected!" – Celeste Bronfman
More Marvel News:
- A New Ghost Rider Rises on Cover of Marvel's "Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance"
- Actor Jon Hamm "Would Love To" Be Part Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe
- You Think You're The Only Kid Superhero in the World? Assembling the MCU's Young Avengers
- Marvel Spotlight: 5 Stories I Want to See Under Marvel's New Banner
- Marvel to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Marvel Masterpieces III Trading Card Set with Variant Covers
- Marvel Shares First Look at "Beware the Planet of the Apes #1"
- Marvel Comics Announces New Spider-Punk Series
- Marvel Takes it Back to the '90s with New Variant Comic Covers