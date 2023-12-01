Marvel Comics Announces “Jackpot & Black Cat” Limited Series

A new Marvel Comics limited series is pairing up Felicia Hardy and Mary Jane Watson for a brand new title.

Marvel Comics has announced a four-issue limited series titled Jackpot and Black Cat .

. Written by Celeste Bronfman and illustrated by Emilio Laiso, the series will follow the duo working to take down a blackmailing villain who is working to take down the world in truly despicable ways.

As they begin to blackmail Black Cat into a very public crime spree, Jackpot teams up with her to figure out which famous spider-villain is causing this flagrant attack.

Issue #1 is on sale March 27th, 2024.

"MJ’s been a hero since day one, and I’m so excited to continue her journey as Jackpot – this time with Felicia Hardy by her side! Opposites attract, and I’ve always loved the push and pull of their friendship. Expect them to butt heads through heists, betrayals, and the unexpected!" – Celeste Bronfman

