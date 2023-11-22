Marvel Shares First Look at “Beware the Planet of the Apes #1”

This January, witness an all-new chapter behind the foundation of the Planet of the Apes mythos in "Beware the Planet of the Apes #1.” Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming comic today.

Written by Marc Guggenheim and drawn by Álvaro López, this four-issue limited series will bring readers back to the groundbreaking original film saga with a prequel adventure to 1968’s Planet of the Apes , the influential movie that kicked off the ape domination of science fiction throughout the ‘70s and beyond.

Starring the franchise’s most beloved characters including Cornelius, Zira, and Nova and seeped in appreciation for the classic style of the initial films, embark on journey that delivers new insights and secrets behind the history of the Planet of the Apes.

Into the Forbidden Zone! In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race—but even they know human capabilities have severe limits. So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally, a young woman who will someday earn the moniker “Nova”…

Marvel Comics and Planet of the Apes have a deep history that goes back over 40 years. Marvel first published Planet of the Apes stories in 1974, and in 1975, Marvel published Adventures on the Planet of the Apes, full-color adaptations of the legendary Planet of the Apes films.

Celebrated for its imaginative world building and its adept tackling of social issues, the science fiction franchise has spanned over five decades with media including comics, books, films, television series, video games, and toys, and Marvel is thrilled to explore the storytelling limits of this iconic saga once again.

Check out the interior artwork and pick up "Beware the Planet of the Apes #1.” at your local comic shop on January 3.

