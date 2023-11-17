Marvel Comics Announces New Spider-Punk Series

Hope your amps are ready for the noise, ‘cause Spider-Punk is back with an all new series.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced by IGN, Spider-Punk is returning with an all-new series early next year.
  • Cody Ziglar returns to write the series, while artist Justin Mason takes on illustrating duties.
  • Without Norman Osborn, Hobie Brown is ready to reign and rock as Spider-Punk.
  • He is ready to return society to a sense of normalcy, but with Justin Hammer and Doctor Otto Octavius around,it won’t be as easy.
  • Spider-Punk #1 is on sale February 28th, with a cover by Takashi Okazaki.

What They’re Saying:

  • “It feels so friggin' cool to dive back into Earth-138 with Justin and explore the world of Hobie and the Spider-band even more! There's some new additions to the Spider-Punk roster, some real dope villains, and some other cool stuff I don't wanna spoil… but absolutely cannot wait for folks! And yes, there'll 100% be a Spider-Punk Playlist Vol 2!" – writer Cody Ziglar

