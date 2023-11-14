Marvel Comics Announces New “The Spectacular Spider-Men” Series

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are teaming up for their first ongoing comic series in the newly announced The Spectacular Spider-Men.

What’s Happening:

Marvel

The Spectacular Spider-Men will be written by Greg Weisman (Spectacular Spider-Man, Gargoyles) and illustrated by legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist, Humberto Ramos.

will be written by Greg Weisman (Spectacular Spider-Man, Gargoyles) and illustrated by legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist, Humberto Ramos. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are going to team up on the regular, comparing notes and using said notes to take on some of their most dangerous bad guys. This duo is better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior…they’re SPECTACULAR!

The debut issue is on sale January 17th.

What They’re Saying:

"I'm so thrilled to be writing Spidey again, and the fact that I get to write both Spideys, together, makes the gig doubly sweet. It's fun for me, because in this book, I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles. So there's a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see. But I think both Pete and Miles still feel very true to character. And when things get serious, so do our boys (quippage notwithstanding.) What we're seeing here is the evolution from mentor and protegee to them simply being good friends. And that change of status (in process, as it is) really interests me as a writer. Oh, and Humberto's art is so damn gorgeous.” -Greg Weisman

“From a very young age, my goal was to draw Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and now that it has become a recurring reality in my life, I enjoy every occasion in which I am called to do so, or as I like to say ‘come back home,’ and I could not ask for a better way to do that than alongside Greg Weisman who gave us the greatest Spider-Man TV series! Not only that, but in this book I not only have the joy of drawing not one but two Spider-Mans. Drawing Peter's adventures was exciting enough, I can only imagine how it will be drawing both Peter and Miles’ adventures! I love my job!” -Humberto Ramos

More Marvel News: