“The Marvels” Magic Shot and Lens Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

With The Marvels now playing in theaters, guests visiting Disney California Adventure can partake in some new photo experiences.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, find out which cosmic power suits you best with the Cosmic Entanglement Disney PhotoPass Lens, available with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service.

Our reporter Mike Celestino tried out the new Lens, giving him powers just like Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel

Also, guests can take part in a new PhotoPass Magic Shot with one of the many “flerkittens” from The Marvels.

Recruits can now head to the entrance of Avengers Campus

Most excitingly, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel are now meeting alongside Captain Marvel in Avengers Campus. Check out photos from their debut here

About The Marvels:

In The Marvels , Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.

Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.

The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

The Marvels is now in theaters everywhere. Check out Bekah’s review