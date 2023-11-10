Photos: Monica Rambeau & Ms. Marvel Appear in Avengers Campus

Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau have debuted at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus today.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of The Marvels premiering in theaters, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, are now meeting in Avengers Campus.
- Ms. Marvel has appeared before at the park, but hasn’t been around since her series on Disney+ ended.
- This marks Monica Rambeau’s debut as a meet and greet character across all Disney parks.
- Ms. Marvel has recently debuted at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, also in celebration of the film.
- The Marvels is in theaters now.
