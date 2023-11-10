Photos: Monica Rambeau & Ms. Marvel Appear in Avengers Campus

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau have debuted at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus today.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of The Marvels premiering in theaters, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, are now meeting in Avengers Campus.
  • Ms. Marvel has appeared before at the park, but hasn’t been around since her series on Disney+ ended.
  • This marks Monica Rambeau’s debut as a meet and greet character across all Disney parks.
  • Ms. Marvel has recently debuted at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, also in celebration of the film.
  • The Marvels is in theaters now.

 Ms
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight