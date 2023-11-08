Review: “The Marvels” is a Refreshing Break From the MCU Mold That Nails Female Relationships

At long last, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has turned its attention back to Captain Marvel for a kinda, sorta sequel film titled The Marvels. It’s really more of an ensemble entry with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as the big draw who winds up in an unexpected team with an adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and high schooler Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

With the MCU branching out into individual shows on the streamer and theatrical tentpole releases saved for mass audiences, Marvel takes a gamble in bringing both Monica (WandaVision) and Kamala (Ms. Marvel) to the big screen in such major roles, and one that hopefully will pay off. Disney+ viewers will be anxious to see the ladies back in action (Vellani especially) and everyone else will have to live with the regret that they didn’t know what was coming.

The film kicks off with MCU newcomer Zawe Ashton in the role of Dar-Benn, a native Kree who bears the title and responsibility of Accuser following the death of Ronan. She’s on a mission to rebuild and replenish resources stripped from their home planet, Hala, and she blames Captain Marvel for the current state of affairs. When she activates an ancient relic, the separate powers of Carol, Monica and Kamala get tangled up causing the women to switch places (thankfully no body swap nonsense) whether on Earth or in space.

The near constant switching could be a disaster, but that’s not the case here. Instead in the first act we’re treated to a frantic and fantastic series of perfectly choreographed fights and confusion that are funny, intense, and visually impressive all at the same time.

Marvel has taken fans though the galaxy with the Guardians and Thor, but this is the first time where we see humans (among other species) living and working comfortably in outer space and it’s pretty awesome. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Monica are running the cosmic intelligence base S.W.O.R.D. and both seem happy with their jobs. As for Carol she too is in a space—with Goose the Flerkin—and is the most settled we’ve seen her.

Then there’s Kamala, still living at home with her protective parents (Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur) and enjoying frequent visits from her newlywed brother, Aamir (Saagar Shaikh). The entire Khan family serves as comic relief and a conduit for the audience with their excited questioning and constant amazement at what’s happening around them.

Director Nia DeCosta (Candyman) makes her Marvel debut by embracing parts of the MCU formula, while ultimately making the film into something different…and it works, in fact it’s the best entry in Phase 5 so far. Her biggest strength is giving significant and equal screen time to each of The Marvels who are entertaining on their own, and even more impressive together. The combination of DeCosta’s direction and the cast’s natural chemistry makes every relationship a delight to watch.

Another huge achievement for Marvel is that this movie nails, and I mean nails sisterhood and female relationships not only between the heroes, but also Kamala and her mom. Much needed conversations are had, apologies are spoken without prompting, and most of all these women support each other because they should and not because men suck.

There are of course a few downsides too, like the very limited use of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) whose trailer reveal feels like an audience lure with minimal reward. Then, another first for the franchise is a little dabbling in the musical genre with a group of people that use song as their main form of communication. It’s weird, not my favorite, but it doesn’t carry on too long. Finally, Goose and the Flerkittens featured on posters and merchandise will mainly live in those spaces as there’s not much for them to do save one hilarious scene set to an iconic Broadway song.

The Marvels is a beautiful MCU anomaly that (and I mean this in a good way) has an adolescent feel to it. The stakes are potentially high and not without cost, but the solutions are simple. Incidentally, that statement is also true of the MCU itself. Luckily, while fans may have felt that things have been a bit hit-or-miss lately, this particular entry feels closer to the former.

I give The Marvels 4 out of 5 underused Flerkittens.

The Marvels arrives in theaters nationwide on November 10th. Tickets are available now.